A Stock You Should Be Looking At: PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

The price of PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) closed at 29.28 in the last session, up 0.69% from day before closing price of $29.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5113223 shares were traded. PPL reached its highest trading level at $29.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.84.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PPL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on August 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $33 from $29 previously.

On July 07, 2022, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line but kept the price unchanged to $30.

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $33.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on April 26, 2022, with a $33 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Bergstein Joseph P Jr sold 20,645 shares for $30.41 per share. The transaction valued at 627,814 led to the insider holds 31,469 shares of the business.

Sorgi Vincent sold 27,600 shares of PPL for $828,000 on Aug 12. The President and CEO now owns 111,462 shares after completing the transaction at $30.00 per share. On Jul 29, another insider, Sorgi Vincent, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 27,553 shares for $29.00 each. As a result, the insider received 799,037 and left with 111,462 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PPL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PPL has reached a high of $30.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.59.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PPL traded on average about 5.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.14M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 735.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 735.39M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PPL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.28M with a Short Ratio of 2.18, compared to 9.86M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.53% and a Short% of Float of 1.74%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PPL is 0.90, which was 1.66 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.46. The current Payout Ratio is 147.10% for PPL, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 01, 2015 when the company split stock in a 10000:9314 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.56 and $1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.42. EPS for the following year is $1.61, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.79 and $1.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.78B, up 22.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.11B and the low estimate is $6.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.