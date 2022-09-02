ADV (Advantage Solutions Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) closed at 3.56 down -2.20% from its previous closing price of $3.64. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1383127 shares were traded. ADV reached its highest trading level at $3.6750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5119.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Advantage Solutions Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on March 30, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On March 04, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $7.

On April 01, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $13.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on April 01, 2021, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when KILTS JAMES M bought 17,158 shares for $5.56 per share. The transaction valued at 95,398 led to the insider holds 193,287 shares of the business.

KILTS JAMES M bought 56,209 shares of ADV for $314,208 on Mar 07. The Director now owns 176,129 shares after completing the transaction at $5.59 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Domier Tanya L, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 55,283 shares for $5.49 each. As a result, the insider received 303,504 and left with 470,901 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Advantage’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADV has reached a high of $9.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1454, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.7999.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ADV has traded an average of 361.58K shares per day and 346.63k over the past ten days. A total of 318.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.60M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ADV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.16M with a Short Ratio of 11.77, compared to 4.03M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.31% and a Short% of Float of 4.49%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.73 and $0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.73. EPS for the following year is $0.72, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.73 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $981.32M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1B to a low estimate of $959.95M. As of the current estimate, Advantage Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $799.06M, an estimated increase of 22.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.6B, up 13.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.32B and the low estimate is $4.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.