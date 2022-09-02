Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $90.28 in the most recent trading day, Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) closed at 90.21, down -0.08%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1088614 shares were traded. AKAM reached its highest trading level at $90.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $89.00.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AKAM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on July 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $105 from $118 previously.

On May 04, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $125 to $102.

On January 25, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $135.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on January 25, 2022, with a $135 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Blumofe Robert sold 5,000 shares for $94.25 per share. The transaction valued at 471,250 led to the insider holds 14,835 shares of the business.

Blumofe Robert sold 5,000 shares of AKAM for $488,400 on May 13. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 19,725 shares after completing the transaction at $97.68 per share. On May 10, another insider, Joseph Paul C, who serves as the EVP – Global Sales of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $95.22 each. As a result, the insider received 1,190,250 and left with 32,573 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Akamai’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKAM has reached a high of $123.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $85.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 93.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 105.77.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.17M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 160.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.26M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AKAM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.67M with a Short Ratio of 6.51, compared to 12.17M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.28% and a Short% of Float of 8.34%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.33 and a low estimate of $1.28, while EPS last year was $1.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.3, with high estimates of $1.34 and low estimates of $1.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.43 and $5.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.38. EPS for the following year is $6.04, with 17 analysts recommending between $7.18 and $5.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AKAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.46B, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.07B and the low estimate is $3.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.