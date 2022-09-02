An average trading volume for Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $244.41 in the most recent trading day, Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) closed at 245.96, up 0.63%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1292608 shares were traded. ADP reached its highest trading level at $246.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $242.21.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ADP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 71.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 83.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 17, 2021, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $224.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on August 16, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $215.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Sperduto James T sold 2,089 shares for $260.00 per share. The transaction valued at 543,140 led to the insider holds 10,609 shares of the business.

Blanchard Augusto J sold 1,715 shares of ADP for $445,900 on Aug 16. The Corp VP now owns 7,041 shares after completing the transaction at $260.00 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, D’Ambrosio Christopher, who serves as the Corp. VP of the company, sold 298 shares for $249.67 each. As a result, the insider received 74,401 and left with 2,847 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Automatic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 31.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADP has reached a high of $261.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $192.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 233.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 224.10.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.4M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 415.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 415.04M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ADP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.98M with a Short Ratio of 2.89, compared to 3.7M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.95% and a Short% of Float of 0.95%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ADP’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.68, compared to 4.16 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.97. The current Payout Ratio is 56.00% for ADP, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 30, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1139:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.89 and a low estimate of $1.71, while EPS last year was $1.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.92, with high estimates of $1.99 and low estimates of $1.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.18 and $7.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.97. EPS for the following year is $8.94, with 17 analysts recommending between $9.17 and $8.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.5B, up 8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.61B and the low estimate is $18.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.