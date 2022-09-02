An average trading volume for PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) closed at 172.85 in the last session, up 0.34% from day before closing price of $172.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4811497 shares were traded. PEP reached its highest trading level at $172.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $170.24.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PEP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 42.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 663.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 04, 2022, Argus reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $180 to $195.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on July 14, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $155 to $157.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 28 when Krishnan Ramkumar sold 3,433 shares for $174.83 per share. The transaction valued at 600,193 led to the insider holds 50,577 shares of the business.

Williams Steven C sold 1,753 shares of PEP for $300,076 on Jul 15. The CEO, PFNA now owns 70,892 shares after completing the transaction at $171.18 per share. On May 17, another insider, Tanner Kirk, who serves as the CEO, PBNA of the company, sold 13,679 shares for $174.15 each. As a result, the insider received 2,382,260 and left with 90,291 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PepsiCo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEP has reached a high of $181.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $149.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 172.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 169.21.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PEP traded on average about 4.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.03M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.38B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.38B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PEP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.84M with a Short Ratio of 2.02, compared to 11.94M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.79% and a Short% of Float of 0.79%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PEP is 4.60, which was 4.09 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.83. The current Payout Ratio is 65.50% for PEP, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 28, 1996 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.87 and a low estimate of $1.77, while EPS last year was $1.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.68, with high estimates of $1.72 and low estimates of $1.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.95 and $6.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.67. EPS for the following year is $7.25, with 17 analysts recommending between $7.5 and $7.01.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $20.71B. It ranges from a high estimate of $21.05B to a low estimate of $20.37B. As of the current estimate, PepsiCo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.19B, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.37B, an increase of 4.40% over than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.67B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $84.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $81.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $83.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $79.47B, up 5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $86.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $88.35B and the low estimate is $86.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.