An average trading volume for Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $39.61 in the most recent trading day, Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) closed at 37.19, down -6.11%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1286312 shares were traded. TENB reached its highest trading level at $39.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.24.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TENB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on April 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

On April 11, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $70.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 29, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $62 to $66.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Riddick Stephen A sold 1,589 shares for $41.72 per share. The transaction valued at 66,293 led to the insider holds 42,199 shares of the business.

Yoran Amit sold 5,846 shares of TENB for $243,895 on Aug 23. The President, CEO and Chairman now owns 130,950 shares after completing the transaction at $41.72 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Vintz Stephen A, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 4,002 shares for $41.72 each. As a result, the insider received 166,963 and left with 151,248 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TENB has reached a high of $63.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.93.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 717.19k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 111.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.90M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TENB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.61M with a Short Ratio of 2.36, compared to 3.89M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.26% and a Short% of Float of 3.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.58 and $0.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TENB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $681M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $670.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $676.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $541.13M, up 25.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $815.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $831.95M and the low estimate is $795M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.