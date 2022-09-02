An investigation into Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)’s technical aspects

After closing at $64.36 in the most recent trading day, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE: PEG) closed at 64.83, up 0.73%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2298560 shares were traded. PEG reached its highest trading level at $64.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.86.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PEG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on April 26, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $76.

On March 22, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $69.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on January 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $71.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Chernick Rose M sold 200 shares for $65.51 per share. The transaction valued at 13,102 led to the insider holds 30,521 shares of the business.

IZZO RALPH sold 9,883 shares of PEG for $648,143 on Aug 01. The Chairman, President and CEO now owns 441,613 shares after completing the transaction at $65.58 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, LaRossa Ralph A, who serves as the COO of the company, sold 1,054 shares for $65.76 each. As a result, the insider received 69,311 and left with 61,259 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEG has reached a high of $75.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.06.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.60M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.14M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 505.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 498.16M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PEG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.09M with a Short Ratio of 2.74, compared to 7.14M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 1.22%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PEG’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.96, compared to 2.16 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.32.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.8 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $1.03 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.56 and $3.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.48. EPS for the following year is $3.62, with 20 analysts recommending between $3.89 and $3.31.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $1.82B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2B to a low estimate of $1.56B. As of the current estimate, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.87B, an estimated decrease of -3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.04B, an increase of 7.00% over than the figure of $-3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.68B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.72B, down -8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.93B and the low estimate is $7.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.