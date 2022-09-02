An investigation into Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX)’s technical aspects

After closing at $25.01 in the most recent trading day, Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) closed at 25.40, up 1.56%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1398034 shares were traded. TPX reached its highest trading level at $25.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.33.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TPX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on August 11, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $34.

On June 01, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $36 to $28.

On March 30, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $38.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on March 30, 2021, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 24 when Dilsaver Evelyn S sold 1,451 shares for $43.96 per share. The transaction valued at 63,786 led to the insider holds 127,564 shares of the business.

THOMPSON SCOTT L sold 200,000 shares of TPX for $9,870,620 on Sep 22. The CEO & PRESIDENT now owns 1,462,765 shares after completing the transaction at $49.35 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, MURRAY THOMAS A., who serves as the EVP, CMO U.S. of the company, sold 21,362 shares for $47.71 each. As a result, the insider received 1,019,096 and left with 83,583 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tempur’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TPX has reached a high of $50.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.31.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.43M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 174.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.55M. Shares short for TPX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.58M with a Short Ratio of 5.27, compared to 13.61M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.74% and a Short% of Float of 10.69%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TPX’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.07, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.50%. The current Payout Ratio is 12.40% for TPX, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 24, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 09, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 23, 2020 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.1 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.33 and $2.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.1. EPS for the following year is $3.44, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.85 and $2.98.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $1.29B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.32B to a low estimate of $1.26B. As of the current estimate, Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.34B, an estimated decrease of -3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.25B, a decrease of -8.20% less than the figure of $-3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.18B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.93B, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.25B and the low estimate is $4.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.