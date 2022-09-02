An investigation into Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s technical aspects

The price of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) closed at 18.79 in the last session, down -0.37% from day before closing price of $18.86. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1252283 shares were traded. TEN reached its highest trading level at $18.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.64.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TEN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 01, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on April 01, 2021, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when WARNER JANE L bought 20,000 shares for $13.80 per share. The transaction valued at 276,000 led to the insider holds 77,544 shares of the business.

METCALF JAMES S bought 729 shares of TEN for $9,834 on Sep 09. The Director now owns 54,033 shares after completing the transaction at $13.49 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, LETHAM DENNIS J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 32,300 shares for $13.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 450,908 and bolstered with 102,591 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TEN has reached a high of $19.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.61.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TEN traded on average about 1.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 718.38k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 83.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.42M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TEN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10M with a Short Ratio of 8.57, compared to 9.5M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.99% and a Short% of Float of 13.79%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $-0.12, while EPS last year was $0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.22, with high estimates of $1.51 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.38 and $1.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.86. EPS for the following year is $4.38, with 5 analysts recommending between $6.15 and $2.6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.56B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.87B to a low estimate of $4.42B. As of the current estimate, Tenneco Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.4B, an estimated increase of 3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.91B, an increase of 13.30% over than the figure of $3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.51B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.04B, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.86B and the low estimate is $19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.