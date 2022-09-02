An overall feel about NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, NextEra Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at 86.26, up 1.41% from its previous closing price of $85.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5866438 shares were traded. NEE reached its highest trading level at $86.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.71.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NEE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 60.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on March 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $87.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 when KETCHUM JOHN W bought 12,909 shares for $78.33 per share. The transaction valued at 1,011,162 led to the insider holds 132,894 shares of the business.

Silagy Eric E bought 13,128 shares of NEE for $1,003,636 on Jun 02. The Chairman, Pres & CEO of Sub now owns 233,684 shares after completing the transaction at $76.45 per share. On May 03, another insider, HACHIGIAN KIRK S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $70.19 each. As a result, the insider paid 701,950 and bolstered with 5,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NextEra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 66.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEE has reached a high of $93.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 83.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.40.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NEE traded 7.89M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.97B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.96B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NEE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 24.11M with a Short Ratio of 3.07, compared to 20.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.23% and a Short% of Float of 1.23%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.43, NEE has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.70. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.17. The current Payout Ratio is 123.30% for NEE, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 26, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 26, 2020 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.91 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.92 and $2.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.86. EPS for the following year is $3.08, with 20 analysts recommending between $3.18 and $2.95.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $5.63B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.14B to a low estimate of $4.46B. As of the current estimate, NextEra Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.42B, an estimated increase of 3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.52B, an increase of 29.30% over than the figure of $3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.57B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.15B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.07B, up 23.20% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.15B and the low estimate is $21.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.