An overall feel about The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) closed at 3.97 up 3.39% from its previous closing price of $3.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1902395 shares were traded. LEV reached its highest trading level at $4.0600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Lion Electric Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on June 29, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On June 10, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.

CIBC Downgraded its Sector Outperform to Neutral on June 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEV has reached a high of $14.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6388, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.1213.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LEV has traded an average of 758.76K shares per day and 871.87k over the past ten days. A total of 190.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.40M. Insiders hold about 56.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LEV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.25M with a Short Ratio of 9.01, compared to 8.85M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.34% and a Short% of Float of 12.04%.