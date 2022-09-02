Analysis of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC): Selected Notes

The closing price of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) was 37.70 for the day, up 0.80% from the previous closing price of $37.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5944730 shares were traded. KHC reached its highest trading level at $37.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of KHC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 28, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $37.

On July 18, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $48.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on July 18, 2022, with a $48 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when La Lande Rashida sold 30,000 shares for $38.36 per share. The transaction valued at 1,150,803 led to the insider holds 223,062 shares of the business.

Garlati Vince sold 19,938 shares of KHC for $766,130 on Aug 17. The VP, Global Controller (PAO) now owns 94,843 shares after completing the transaction at $38.43 per share. On Jul 29, another insider, La Lande Rashida, who serves as the EVP, Global GC & CSCAO of the company, sold 3,500 shares for $36.56 each. As a result, the insider received 127,960 and left with 266,627 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KHC has reached a high of $44.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.01.

Shares Statistics:

KHC traded an average of 7.85M shares per day over the past three months and 5.99M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.23B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 781.98M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KHC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.71M with a Short Ratio of 1.80, compared to 17.07M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 2.11%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.60, KHC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.79.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.86 and $2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.69. EPS for the following year is $2.78, with 21 analysts recommending between $3 and $2.58.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.12B, an increase of 6.10% over than the figure of $0.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.92B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.04B, down -0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.86B and the low estimate is $25.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.