Are analysts optimistic about Americold Realty Trust Inc.’s (NYSE:COLD) stock?

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) closed the day trading at 29.29 down -0.44% from the previous closing price of $29.42. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1006700 shares were traded. COLD reached its highest trading level at $29.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.05.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of COLD, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 02, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $28 to $30.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on February 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when NOVOSEL THOMAS C sold 2,603 shares for $28.94 per share. The transaction valued at 75,331 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

NOVOSEL THOMAS C sold 5,326 shares of COLD for $136,239 on May 17. The now owns 2,513 shares after completing the transaction at $25.58 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Harron James Andrew, who serves as the EVP & Chief Investment Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $25.36 each. As a result, the insider received 126,775 and left with 13,719 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COLD has reached a high of $37.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.39.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, COLD traded about 1.80M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, COLD traded about 1.11M shares per day. A total of 269.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 268.98M. Shares short for COLD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.65M with a Short Ratio of 2.74, compared to 8.81M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.47% and a Short% of Float of 3.41%.

Dividends & Splits

COLD’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.88, up from 0.84 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.06, while EPS last year was $-0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $-0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.05 and $-0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $-0.11.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $541.62M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $549.19M to a low estimate of $530.8M. As of the current estimate, Americold Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $485.38M, an estimated increase of 11.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.09B, up 21.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.34B and the low estimate is $2.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.