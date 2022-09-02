Are analysts optimistic about BlackLine Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BL) stock?

BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ: BL) closed the day trading at 65.04 down -4.27% from the previous closing price of $67.94. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1342980 shares were traded. BL reached its highest trading level at $67.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.43.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 130.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 17.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 17.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on September 01, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $73.

On July 18, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $75 to $64.

On February 01, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $92.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Market Perform rating on February 01, 2022, with a $92 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Unterman Thomas sold 500 shares for $66.06 per share. The transaction valued at 33,030 led to the insider holds 51,051 shares of the business.

HIRSCH PETER sold 1,997 shares of BL for $139,610 on Aug 22. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 34,427 shares after completing the transaction at $69.91 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Unterman Thomas, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 500 shares for $62.42 each. As a result, the insider received 31,210 and left with 50,589 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 48.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BL has reached a high of $135.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.52.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BL traded about 618.10K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BL traded about 531.25k shares per day. A total of 59.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.94M. Shares short for BL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.6M with a Short Ratio of 8.40, compared to 5.55M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.45% and a Short% of Float of 10.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.39, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.56 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $126.53M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $127M to a low estimate of $126M. As of the current estimate, BlackLine Inc.’s year-ago sales were $101.06M, an estimated increase of 25.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $135.38M, an increase of 23.70% less than the figure of $25.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $137M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $131M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $528M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $524.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $526.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $425.71M, up 23.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $636.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $646M and the low estimate is $613.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.