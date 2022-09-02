Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) was 1.35 for the day, up 0.75% from the previous closing price of $1.34. In other words, the price has increased by $-0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2142632 shares were traded. BBLG reached its highest trading level at $1.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BBLG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 80.10 and its Current Ratio is at 80.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBLG has reached a high of $7.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3710, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2435.

Shares Statistics:

BBLG traded an average of 23.29K shares per day over the past three months and 240.19k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 10.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.15M. Insiders hold about 69.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BBLG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 19.22k with a Short Ratio of 1.04, compared to 24.21k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.19% and a Short% of Float of 0.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.2, with high estimates of $-0.2 and low estimates of $-0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.61 and $-0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.61. EPS for the following year is $-0.64, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.64 and $-0.64.