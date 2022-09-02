Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) closed at 69.09 in the last session, up 2.49% from day before closing price of $67.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9622544 shares were traded. BMY reached its highest trading level at $69.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.21.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BMY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 17, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $72.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on December 17, 2021, with a $72 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Caforio Giovanni sold 30,000 shares for $74.04 per share. The transaction valued at 2,221,200 led to the insider holds 551,104 shares of the business.

LEUNG SANDRA sold 65,000 shares of BMY for $4,867,850 on Jun 06. The EVP, General Counsel now owns 308,627 shares after completing the transaction at $74.89 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Caforio Giovanni, who serves as the Board Chair and CEO of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $71.52 each. As a result, the insider received 1,788,000 and left with 581,524 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bristol-Myers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BMY has reached a high of $80.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.02.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BMY traded on average about 10.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.98M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.13B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.13B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BMY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 27.33M with a Short Ratio of 2.28, compared to 34.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.28% and a Short% of Float of 1.28%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BMY is 2.16, which was 1.88 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.94. The current Payout Ratio is 67.90% for BMY, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 06, 2001 when the company split stock in a 1000000:951777 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.96 and a low estimate of $1.76, while EPS last year was $2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.76, with high estimates of $1.92 and low estimates of $1.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.65 and $7.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.51. EPS for the following year is $8.02, with 21 analysts recommending between $8.61 and $7.55.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $11.19B. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.63B to a low estimate of $10.81B. As of the current estimate, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s year-ago sales were $11.58B, an estimated decrease of -3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.44B, a decrease of -4.60% less than the figure of $-3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.86B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.18B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $46.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $46.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.38B, down -0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $49.67B and the low estimate is $46.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.