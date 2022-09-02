Considering Hologic Inc. (HOLX) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $67.56 in the most recent trading day, Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) closed at 68.42, up 1.27%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1206198 shares were traded. HOLX reached its highest trading level at $68.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.34.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HOLX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on July 20, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $73.

On July 20, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $81 to $75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Verstreken Jan sold 6,500 shares for $78.80 per share. The transaction valued at 512,168 led to the insider holds 64,191 shares of the business.

COHN BENJAMIN JORDAN sold 3,844 shares of HOLX for $302,730 on May 17. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 13,532 shares after completing the transaction at $78.75 per share. On May 13, another insider, COHN BENJAMIN JORDAN, who serves as the Principal Accounting Officer of the company, sold 7,052 shares for $75.49 each. As a result, the insider received 532,365 and left with 13,532 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hologic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOLX has reached a high of $81.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.92.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.57M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.58M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 250.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 247.87M. Shares short for HOLX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.39M with a Short Ratio of 4.56, compared to 7.94M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.96% and a Short% of Float of 4.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $1.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.86 and $5.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.75. EPS for the following year is $3.52, with 16 analysts recommending between $3.95 and $3.08.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $871.74M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $943.82M to a low estimate of $854.6M. As of the current estimate, Hologic Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.32B, an estimated decrease of -33.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.63B, down -15.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.2B and the low estimate is $3.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -19.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.