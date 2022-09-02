Considering UDR Inc. (UDR) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $44.87 in the most recent trading day, UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR) closed at 45.53, up 1.47%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2308189 shares were traded. UDR reached its highest trading level at $45.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.17.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UDR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16905.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 22, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $52.

On June 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $50.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on June 23, 2022, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when ALCOCK HARRY G sold 17,000 shares for $55.30 per share. The transaction valued at 940,100 led to the insider holds 35,667 shares of the business.

TOOMEY THOMAS W sold 30,000 shares of UDR for $1,633,467 on Sep 23. The Chairman and CEO now owns 1,043,726 shares after completing the transaction at $54.45 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, UDR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 94.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 81.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UDR has reached a high of $61.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.76.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.99M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.66M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. Shares short for UDR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.15M with a Short Ratio of 2.70, compared to 9.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 3.23%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, UDR’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.44, compared to 1.52 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.16. The current Payout Ratio is 303.70% for UDR, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 05, 1993 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.43 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.57 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $378.86M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $387M to a low estimate of $365.75M. As of the current estimate, UDR Inc.’s year-ago sales were $329.77M, an estimated increase of 14.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $387.02M, an increase of 11.50% less than the figure of $14.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $400.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $371.9M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28B, up 15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.67B and the low estimate is $1.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.