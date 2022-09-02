Considering Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $63.29 in the most recent trading day, Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) closed at 62.22, down -1.69%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1358945 shares were traded. WIX reached its highest trading level at $62.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.79.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WIX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 20, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $85.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on April 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $105 to $78.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WIX has reached a high of $234.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.16.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 983.32k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 57.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.40M. Insiders hold about 3.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WIX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.24M with a Short Ratio of 3.99, compared to 3.94M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.37% and a Short% of Float of 7.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $-0.91, while EPS last year was $-0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.23, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $-0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.3 and $-2.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.44. EPS for the following year is $-0.35, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.26 and $-1.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.27B, up 11.50% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.72B and the low estimate is $1.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.