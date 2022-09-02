CRM (Salesforce Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE: CRM) closed at 153.53 in the last session, down -1.66% from day before closing price of $156.12. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9891344 shares were traded. CRM reached its highest trading level at $155.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $150.87.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CRM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on August 12, 2022, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $150.

On May 18, 2022, ROTH Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $242.

Wedbush reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on March 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $315 to $275.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Benioff Marc sold 2,300 shares for $157.67 per share. The transaction valued at 362,642 led to the insider holds 27,761,368 shares of the business.

Benioff Marc sold 2,300 shares of CRM for $368,287 on Aug 30. The Chair and Co-CEO now owns 27,761,368 shares after completing the transaction at $160.12 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, Benioff Marc, who serves as the Chair and Co-CEO of the company, sold 2,300 shares for $162.57 each. As a result, the insider received 373,913 and left with 27,761,368 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Salesforce’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 285.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 19.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRM has reached a high of $311.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $154.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 176.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 203.63.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CRM traded on average about 6.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.76M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 997.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 957.15M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CRM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.37M with a Short Ratio of 1.80, compared to 14.09M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 1.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 35 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.11 and a low estimate of $1.01, while EPS last year was $1.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.45 and low estimates of $1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.86 and $4.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.75. EPS for the following year is $5.8, with 44 analysts recommending between $6.42 and $4.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 45 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.49B, up 20.00% from the average estimate. Based on 44 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.16B and the low estimate is $35.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.