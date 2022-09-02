DUK (Duke Energy Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) closed at 108.19 in the last session, up 1.20% from day before closing price of $106.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1610980 shares were traded. DUK reached its highest trading level at $108.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $106.74.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DUK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on August 05, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $114 from $112 previously.

On June 30, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $122 to $112.

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $125.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on April 26, 2022, with a $125 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Jamil Dhiaa M. sold 700 shares for $109.93 per share. The transaction valued at 76,951 led to the insider holds 58,957 shares of the business.

MCKEE E MARIE sold 1,589 shares of DUK for $173,821 on Aug 09. The Director now owns 1 shares after completing the transaction at $109.39 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Ghartey-Tagoe Kodwo, who serves as the EVP & Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 4,700 shares for $109.67 each. As a result, the insider received 515,441 and left with 14,002 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Duke’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DUK has reached a high of $116.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $95.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 108.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 106.39.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DUK traded on average about 2.52M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.18M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 770.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 769.20M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DUK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.37M with a Short Ratio of 3.22, compared to 6.69M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.09% and a Short% of Float of 1.09%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DUK is 4.02, which was 3.82 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.57%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.12. The current Payout Ratio is 79.60% for DUK, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 02, 2012 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.19 and a low estimate of $0.94, while EPS last year was $1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.93, with high estimates of $2.05 and low estimates of $1.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.5 and $5.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.45. EPS for the following year is $5.76, with 21 analysts recommending between $5.85 and $5.63.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.9B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.13B to a low estimate of $5.04B. As of the current estimate, Duke Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.81B, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.44B, an increase of 7.00% over than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.14B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DUK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.1B, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.27B and the low estimate is $25.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.