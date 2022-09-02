Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) closed the day trading at 15.38 down -0.84% from the previous closing price of $15.51. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1601142 shares were traded. DX reached its highest trading level at $15.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.17.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on June 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $18.75 from $17 previously.

On December 18, 2020, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when COLLIGAN ROBERT S bought 10,000 shares for $15.84 per share. The transaction valued at 158,400 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

BOSTON BYRON L bought 1,928 shares of DX for $29,961 on Aug 22. The CEO and Co-CIO now owns 3,095 shares after completing the transaction at $15.54 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, BOSTON BYRON L, who serves as the CEO and Co-CIO of the company, bought 6,562 shares for $15.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,070 and bolstered with 388,134 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dynex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DX has reached a high of $18.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.21.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DX traded about 982.68K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DX traded about 868.81k shares per day. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.32M with a Short Ratio of 0.83, compared to 1.29M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.03% and a Short% of Float of 3.09%.

Dividends & Splits

DX’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.56, up from 1.60 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.37. The current Payout Ratio is 34.50% for DX, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 20, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.93 and $1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.66. EPS for the following year is $1.52, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.04 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $16.99M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.3M to a low estimate of $13.27M. As of the current estimate, Dynex Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.1M, an estimated increase of 20.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.9M, an increase of 14.70% less than the figure of $20.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $78.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $57.71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $69.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.38M, up 28.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $73.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $98.27M and the low estimate is $50.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.