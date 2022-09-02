Evolus Inc. (EOLS) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) closed the day trading at 9.14 down -4.89% from the previous closing price of $9.61. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1212253 shares were traded. EOLS reached its highest trading level at $9.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.43.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EOLS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on June 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On May 12, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $8 to $10.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when Medytox Inc. sold 26,000 shares for $13.28 per share. The transaction valued at 345,361 led to the insider holds 7,437,652 shares of the business.

SILVERNAIL LAUREN P sold 52,015 shares of EOLS for $646,026 on May 18. The now owns 141,571 shares after completing the transaction at $12.42 per share. On May 17, another insider, SILVERNAIL LAUREN P, who serves as the of the company, sold 16,189 shares for $13.92 each. As a result, the insider received 225,354 and left with 193,586 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EOLS has reached a high of $14.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.75.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EOLS traded about 511.76K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EOLS traded about 442.59k shares per day. A total of 56.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.33M. Insiders hold about 15.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EOLS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.17M with a Short Ratio of 4.18, compared to 2.57M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.87% and a Short% of Float of 5.35%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.21 and a low estimate of $-0.3, while EPS last year was $-0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.25, with high estimates of $-0.2 and low estimates of $-0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.8 and $-1.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.95. EPS for the following year is $-0.17, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.3 and $-0.47.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $36.63M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $38M to a low estimate of $35.1M. As of the current estimate, Evolus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $24.67M, an estimated increase of 48.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EOLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $152.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $147.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $150.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $99.67M, up 50.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $204.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $224.46M and the low estimate is $190.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.