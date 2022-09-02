Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) closed the day trading at 2.04 up 25.15% from the previous closing price of $1.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1646393 shares were traded. EYEN reached its highest trading level at $2.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EYEN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on March 01, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Strahlman Ellen R bought 6,686 shares for $1.62 per share. The transaction valued at 10,805 led to the insider holds 43,052 shares of the business.

Strahlman Ellen R bought 6,744 shares of EYEN for $10,803 on Aug 30. The Director now owns 36,366 shares after completing the transaction at $1.60 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, Strahlman Ellen R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,931 shares for $1.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 12,838 and bolstered with 29,622 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EYEN has reached a high of $6.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7348, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6488.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EYEN traded about 187.53K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EYEN traded about 404.42k shares per day. A total of 33.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.54M. Insiders hold about 17.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EYEN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 189.45k with a Short Ratio of 0.82, compared to 311.47k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.56% and a Short% of Float of 0.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.18 and a low estimate of $-0.22, while EPS last year was $-0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.21, with high estimates of $-0.18 and low estimates of $-0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.77 and $-0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.85. EPS for the following year is $-0.59, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.25 and $-0.8.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.64M and the low estimate is $6.79M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2,833.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.