First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR) closed the day trading at 50.67 down -0.02% from the previous closing price of $50.68. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1081723 shares were traded. FR reached its highest trading level at $50.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.98.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FR, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on January 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $64 from $54 previously.

On October 20, 2021, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $66.

On September 01, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $65.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on September 01, 2021, with a $65 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 17 when YAP JOHANNSON L sold 10,000 shares for $64.12 per share. The transaction valued at 641,200 led to the insider holds 205,782 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 44.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FR has reached a high of $66.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.86.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FR traded about 904.60K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FR traded about 714.59k shares per day. A total of 132.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.55M. Insiders hold about 0.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.77M with a Short Ratio of 2.95, compared to 2.49M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.10% and a Short% of Float of 2.85%.

Dividends & Splits

FR’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.18, up from 1.02 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.36.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.85 and $1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.37. EPS for the following year is $1.18, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.32 and $0.83.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $132.26M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $135.7M to a low estimate of $126.35M. As of the current estimate, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $118.4M, an estimated increase of 11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $135.05M, an increase of 11.10% less than the figure of $11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $139.57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $126.35M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $531.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $504.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $522.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $476.29M, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $580.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $629.46M and the low estimate is $518.81M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.