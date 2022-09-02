FMTX (Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at 20.24, up 51.04% from its previous closing price of $13.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 43779221 shares were traded. FMTX reached its highest trading level at $20.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.76.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FMTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.70 and its Current Ratio is at 12.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 02, 2021, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $58.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on March 31, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $53 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Kelly Patrick F. sold 5,245 shares for $9.78 per share. The transaction valued at 51,283 led to the insider holds 64,884 shares of the business.

Lee Frank D. sold 17,981 shares of FMTX for $175,809 on Feb 23. The President and CEO now owns 79,769 shares after completing the transaction at $9.78 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, Potts Jeannette, who serves as the of the company, sold 4,672 shares for $9.78 each. As a result, the insider received 45,680 and left with 22,358 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FMTX has reached a high of $25.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.14.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FMTX traded 545.62K shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.7M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.41M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FMTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.83M with a Short Ratio of 3.02, compared to 2.89M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.82% and a Short% of Float of 6.09%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.94 and a low estimate of $-1.06, while EPS last year was $-0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.96, with high estimates of $-0.81 and low estimates of $-1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3.59 and $-4.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.94. EPS for the following year is $-3.74, with 5 analysts recommending between $-2.96 and $-4.81.