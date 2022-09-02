Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $25.76 in the most recent trading day, Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) closed at 26.00, up 0.93%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1130264 shares were traded. FYBR reached its highest trading level at $26.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.20.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FYBR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on May 26, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $25 from $24 previously.

On April 26, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.

On April 07, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $37.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on April 07, 2022, with a $37 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 17 when Stratton John G bought 5,000 shares for $29.09 per share. The transaction valued at 145,450 led to the insider holds 871,667 shares of the business.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 424,119 shares of FYBR for $11,430,007 on Sep 24. The 10% Owner now owns 15,068,130 shares after completing the transaction at $26.95 per share. On Sep 24, another insider, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 424,119 shares for $26.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 11,430,007 and bolstered with 15,068,130 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Frontier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 60.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FYBR has reached a high of $35.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.31.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 649.47k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 244.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 187.36M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FYBR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.71M with a Short Ratio of 9.76, compared to 12.77M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.19% and a Short% of Float of 6.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.24 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.86. EPS for the following year is $0.45, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.29 and $-0.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FYBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.41B, down -9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.86B and the low estimate is $5.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.