GS (The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) closed at 333.50 in the last session, up 0.25% from day before closing price of $332.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1569486 shares were traded. GS reached its highest trading level at $333.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $324.62.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on June 29, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $380 from $360 previously.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $490 to $475.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC sold 58,851 shares for $24.91 per share. The transaction valued at 1,465,978 led to the insider holds 580,511 shares of the business.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC sold 31,735 shares of GS for $796,231 on Aug 29. The Director now owns 486,769 shares after completing the transaction at $25.09 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 40,243 shares for $25.48 each. As a result, the insider received 1,025,392 and left with 434,712 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GS has reached a high of $426.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $277.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 322.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 339.98.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GS traded on average about 2.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.78M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 355.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 339.58M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.02M with a Short Ratio of 2.36, compared to 4.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.46% and a Short% of Float of 1.47%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GS is 10.00, which was 5.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.75.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $8.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $9.63 and a low estimate of $5.7, while EPS last year was $14.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $8.02, with high estimates of $10.07 and low estimates of $5.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $37.95 and $29.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $34.87. EPS for the following year is $38.59, with 23 analysts recommending between $44.46 and $28.86.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $11.51B. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.47B to a low estimate of $10.15B. As of the current estimate, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.67B, an estimated decrease of -1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.36B, a decrease of -10.20% less than the figure of $-1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.44B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $49.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $44.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $47.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.34B, down -20.00% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $49.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $53.73B and the low estimate is $45.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.