How is Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (NYSE: CL) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) closed at 79.80 in the last session, up 2.03% from day before closing price of $78.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5919000 shares were traded. CL reached its highest trading level at $79.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.77.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 69.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 98.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 47.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 47.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on August 01, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $80 from $71 previously.

On May 03, 2022, Atlantic Equities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $92 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Parameswaran Prabha sold 48,778 shares for $78.80 per share. The transaction valued at 3,843,565 led to the insider holds 6,787 shares of the business.

Daniels Jennifer sold 24,703 shares of CL for $2,007,176 on Aug 04. The CLO and Secretary now owns 48,163 shares after completing the transaction at $81.25 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Wallace Noel R., who serves as the Chairman, President & CEO of the company, sold 51,665 shares for $81.27 each. As a result, the insider received 4,198,897 and left with 221,790 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Colgate-Palmolive’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 399.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CL has reached a high of $85.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.12.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CL traded on average about 4.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.52M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 836.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 826.91M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.06M with a Short Ratio of 2.70, compared to 12.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 1.28%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CL is 1.88, which was 1.76 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.35. The current Payout Ratio is 78.70% for CL, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 19, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 15, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.73 and a low estimate of $0.68, while EPS last year was $0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.09 and $2.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.02. EPS for the following year is $3.28, with 21 analysts recommending between $3.55 and $3.01.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.35B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.41B to a low estimate of $4.21B. As of the current estimate, Colgate-Palmolive Company’s year-ago sales were $4.25B, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.48B, an increase of 1.50% less than the figure of $2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.39B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.42B, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.6B and the low estimate is $17.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.