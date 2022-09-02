How is Jabil Inc.’s (NYSE: JBL) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) closed at 58.29 in the last session, down -3.33% from day before closing price of $60.30. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1403696 shares were traded. JBL reached its highest trading level at $59.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.24.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JBL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 75.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $74.

On December 10, 2021, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $63 to $75.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on September 30, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $63 to $68.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 29 when Katz Robert L sold 10,423 shares for $59.29 per share. The transaction valued at 618,001 led to the insider holds 133,257 shares of the business.

Katz Robert L sold 9,477 shares of JBL for $521,235 on Jul 20. The EVP, GC, CCO & Assist Corp Sec now owns 143,680 shares after completing the transaction at $55.00 per share. On Jun 24, another insider, Creadon Gerald, who serves as the SVP, Operations of the company, sold 3,703 shares for $54.76 each. As a result, the insider received 202,775 and left with 46,166 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Jabil’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JBL has reached a high of $72.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.09.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JBL traded on average about 911.72K shares per day over the past 3-months and 767.16k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 140.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.43M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.80% stake in the company. Shares short for JBL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.87M with a Short Ratio of 3.56, compared to 2.32M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 2.99%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for JBL is 0.32, which was 0.32 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.91. The current Payout Ratio is 5.40% for JBL, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 01, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 30, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.15 and a low estimate of $2.13, while EPS last year was $1.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.12, with high estimates of $2.34 and low estimates of $1.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.47 and $7.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.46. EPS for the following year is $7.87, with 8 analysts recommending between $8.37 and $7.64.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $8.39B. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.42B to a low estimate of $8.34B. As of the current estimate, Jabil Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.41B, an estimated increase of 13.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JBL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.29B, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.88B and the low estimate is $29.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.