How is KKR & Co. Inc.’s (NYSE: KKR) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) closed at 50.13 in the last session, down -0.85% from day before closing price of $50.56. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2386403 shares were traded. KKR reached its highest trading level at $50.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.30.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KKR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on December 16, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $90.

On December 16, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $86.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Sorkin David sold 60,000 shares for $56.94 per share. The transaction valued at 3,416,568 led to the insider holds 1,474,144 shares of the business.

Cohler Matt bought 18,710 shares of KKR for $991,485 on Aug 08. The Director now owns 86,837 shares after completing the transaction at $52.99 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, KKR Group Partnership L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 4,250,000 shares for $19.51 each. As a result, the insider received 82,917,500 and left with 10,000,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, KKR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KKR has reached a high of $83.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.22.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KKR traded on average about 2.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.86M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 592.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 371.46M. Insiders hold about 12.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.10% stake in the company. Shares short for KKR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.3M with a Short Ratio of 3.89, compared to 8.13M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.40% and a Short% of Float of 1.45%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for KKR is 0.62, which was 0.54 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.93.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.02 and a low estimate of $0.85, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.91, with high estimates of $1.06 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.45 and $3.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.06. EPS for the following year is $4.63, with 15 analysts recommending between $5.04 and $3.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.88B, up 5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.64B and the low estimate is $7.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.