How is Verizon Communications Inc.’s (NYSE: VZ) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 21603566 shares were traded. VZ reached its highest trading level at $42.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.64.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VZ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 95.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 28, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $51.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Silliman Craig L. sold 1,558 shares for $51.42 per share. The transaction valued at 80,112 led to the insider holds 33,403 shares of the business.

Silliman Craig L. sold 1,558 shares of VZ for $79,365 on Jun 03. The EVP&ChiefAdminLegal&PubPolOff now owns 34,961 shares after completing the transaction at $50.94 per share. On May 23, another insider, Silliman Craig L., who serves as the EVP&ChiefAdminLegal&PubPolOff of the company, sold 1,558 shares for $50.00 each. As a result, the insider received 77,900 and left with 36,519 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Verizon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VZ has reached a high of $55.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.55.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 19.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 18.78M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 4.20B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.20B. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VZ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 42.07M with a Short Ratio of 1.49, compared to 35.31M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.00% and a Short% of Float of 1.00%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, VZ’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.50, compared to 2.56 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.48. The current Payout Ratio is 51.10% for VZ, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2010 when the company split stock in a 1000000:937889 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 20 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.31 and a low estimate of $1.23, while EPS last year was $1.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.29 and low estimates of $1.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.25 and $5.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.19. EPS for the following year is $5.28, with 23 analysts recommending between $5.67 and $5.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $33.9B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $34.55B to a low estimate of $33.07B. As of the current estimate, Verizon Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $33.2B, an estimated increase of 2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $35.38B, an increase of 3.80% over than the figure of $2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $36.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.52B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $138.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $134.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $136.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $133.61B, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $138.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $140.92B and the low estimate is $134.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.