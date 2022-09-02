I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in DTE Energy Company (DTE).

The price of DTE Energy Company (NYSE: DTE) closed at 132.74 in the last session, up 1.84% from day before closing price of $130.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1145536 shares were traded. DTE reached its highest trading level at $133.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $129.69.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DTE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 388.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on May 23, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $140 from $142 previously.

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $142.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $136 to $133.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Chavez JoAnn sold 1,000 shares for $135.62 per share. The transaction valued at 135,620 led to the insider holds 9,657 shares of the business.

Richard Robert A. sold 2,900 shares of DTE for $377,899 on Aug 02. The Executive Vice President now owns 18,046 shares after completing the transaction at $130.31 per share. On Aug 02, another insider, Harris Joi M., who serves as the Pres. & COO – DTE Gas Company of the company, sold 1,800 shares for $130.13 each. As a result, the insider received 234,234 and left with 8,011 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DTE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DTE has reached a high of $140.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 128.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 125.10.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DTE traded on average about 886.44K shares per day over the past 3-months and 807.51k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 193.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 192.48M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DTE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.35M with a Short Ratio of 2.92, compared to 2.19M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.21% and a Short% of Float of 1.38%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DTE is 3.54, which was 4.20 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.19. The current Payout Ratio is 88.40% for DTE, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2021 when the company split stock in a 1175:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.95 and a low estimate of $1.51, while EPS last year was $1.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $1.2 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.1 and $5.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.98. EPS for the following year is $6.28, with 19 analysts recommending between $6.42 and $6.2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.86B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.1B to a low estimate of $3.21B. As of the current estimate, DTE Energy Company’s year-ago sales were $3.71B, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.75B, a decrease of -19.40% less than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.53B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.96B, down -0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.12B and the low estimate is $12.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.