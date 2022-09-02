I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Flywire Corporation (FLYW).

After closing at $24.86 in the most recent trading day, Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) closed at 23.92, down -3.78%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1172018 shares were traded. FLYW reached its highest trading level at $24.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.81.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FLYW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on July 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $30 from $26 previously.

On June 10, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $24.

On April 13, 2022, SMBC Nikko started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $40.SMBC Nikko initiated its Outperform rating on April 13, 2022, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC sold 58,851 shares for $24.91 per share. The transaction valued at 1,465,978 led to the insider holds 580,511 shares of the business.

Natauri Jo sold 58,851 shares of FLYW for $1,465,978 on Aug 30. The Director now owns 580,511 shares after completing the transaction at $24.91 per share. On Aug 30, another insider, Massaro Michael, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 4,830 shares for $24.90 each. As a result, the insider received 120,252 and left with 1,134,180 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLYW has reached a high of $57.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.43.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 954.60K shares per day over the past 3-months and 767.9k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 107.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.95M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FLYW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.07M with a Short Ratio of 2.62, compared to 2.07M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 3.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.09 and a low estimate of $-0.19, while EPS last year was $-0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and $-0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.22. EPS for the following year is $-0.02, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.15 and $-0.18.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $49.07M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $53M to a low estimate of $46M. As of the current estimate, Flywire Corporation’s year-ago sales were $25.83M, an estimated increase of 90.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $88.5M, an increase of 30.60% less than the figure of $90.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $95M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $84.63M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLYW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $281M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $255M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $263.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $201.15M, up 31.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $343.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $372.81M and the low estimate is $320.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.