I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Old National Bancorp (ONB).

After closing at $16.69 in the most recent trading day, Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) closed at 16.71, up 0.12%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1375102 shares were traded. ONB reached its highest trading level at $16.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.51.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ONB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 20, 2021, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $22.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on August 17, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Sander Mark G bought 7,000 shares for $15.31 per share. The transaction valued at 107,166 led to the insider holds 387,564 shares of the business.

FALCONER BRENDON B bought 3,000 shares of ONB for $45,720 on May 02. The CFO now owns 3,000 shares after completing the transaction at $15.24 per share. On Apr 29, another insider, SCUDDER MICHAEL L, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, bought 8,170 shares for $15.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 125,020 and bolstered with 302,009 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Old’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONB has reached a high of $20.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.96.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.37M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 290.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 289.15M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ONB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.52M with a Short Ratio of 5.41, compared to 9.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.25% and a Short% of Float of 3.84%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ONB’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.56, compared to 0.56 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.21. The current Payout Ratio is 54.60% for ONB, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 02, 2005 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.9 and $1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.75. EPS for the following year is $2.05, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.2 and $1.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $824.5M, up 94.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.87B and the low estimate is $1.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.