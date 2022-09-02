In spite of Provention Bio Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PRVB) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) closed at 4.51 up 4.40% from its previous closing price of $4.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3914116 shares were traded. PRVB reached its highest trading level at $4.9800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2378.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Provention Bio Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 09, 2021, SVB Leerink reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $26 to $16.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on April 09, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $27 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 03 when Ramos Eleanor bought 5,201 shares for $6.49 per share. The transaction valued at 33,765 led to the insider holds 70,000 shares of the business.

Palmer Ashleigh bought 3,750 shares of PRVB for $24,990 on Nov 30. The Director and CEO now owns 2,570,050 shares after completing the transaction at $6.66 per share. On Nov 24, another insider, Leon Francisco, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, bought 5,550 shares for $7.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 40,188 and bolstered with 2,573,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 144.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRVB has reached a high of $8.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4215, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3277.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PRVB has traded an average of 663.87K shares per day and 951.23k over the past ten days. A total of 64.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.39M. Insiders hold about 15.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PRVB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.84M with a Short Ratio of 4.38, compared to 4.14M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.00% and a Short% of Float of 6.57%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.46 and a low estimate of $-0.53, while EPS last year was $-0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.53, with high estimates of $-0.47 and low estimates of $-0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.72 and $-2.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.16. EPS for the following year is $-1.4, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.32 and $-2.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRVB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $600k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.4M, up 274.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $94.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $232.7M and the low estimate is $10.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,710.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.