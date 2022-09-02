In spite of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SIMO) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s stock clocked out at 72.23, down -6.33% from its previous closing price of $77.11. In other words, the price has decreased by $-4.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1556201 shares were traded. SIMO reached its highest trading level at $77.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.87.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SIMO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on December 07, 2021, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $105 from $100 previously.

On October 29, 2021, Susquehanna Upgraded its rating to Positive which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $85 to $90.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on August 12, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $68 to $78.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Silicon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIMO has reached a high of $98.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.37.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SIMO traded 373.41K shares on average per day over the past three months and 394.94k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.91M. Insiders hold about 7.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SIMO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 754.25k with a Short Ratio of 1.42, compared to 734.81k on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.40, SIMO has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.57.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.05 and a low estimate of $1.6, while EPS last year was $1.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.24, with high estimates of $2.71 and low estimates of $2.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.34 and $7.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.05. EPS for the following year is $9.2, with 8 analysts recommending between $12.01 and $6.76.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $922.1M, up 21.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.45B and the low estimate is $1.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.