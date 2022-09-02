In the case of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), what’s next?

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) closed the day trading at 35.40 down -0.45% from the previous closing price of $35.56. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1811105 shares were traded. AMH reached its highest trading level at $35.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.69.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 178.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 19, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Perform rating and target price of $35.

On April 20, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $48.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on April 20, 2022, with a $48 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Woolley Kenneth M. sold 10,000 shares for $36.69 per share. The transaction valued at 366,900 led to the insider holds 20,128 shares of the business.

BENHAM DOUGLAS N bought 2,000 shares of AMH for $50,000 on May 19. The Director now owns 16,943 shares after completing the transaction at $25.00 per share. On May 18, another insider, BENHAM DOUGLAS N, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 536 shares for $25.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 13,400 and bolstered with 14,943 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 61.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 62.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMH has reached a high of $44.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.64.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMH traded about 2.10M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMH traded about 1.56M shares per day. A total of 348.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 302.50M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AMH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.4M with a Short Ratio of 5.94, compared to 13.34M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.56% and a Short% of Float of 4.71%.

Dividends & Splits

AMH’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.72, up from 0.20 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.88.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.7 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.53. EPS for the following year is $0.58, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.89 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $359.47M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $372.26M to a low estimate of $314.2M. As of the current estimate, American Homes 4 Rent’s year-ago sales were $313.65M, an estimated increase of 14.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, up 13.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.8B and the low estimate is $1.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.