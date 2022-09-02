In the case of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG), what’s next?

The closing price of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) was 242.77 for the day, up 2.25% from the previous closing price of $237.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2466997 shares were traded. DG reached its highest trading level at $242.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $237.20.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 175.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 68.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on July 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $258.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when VASOS TODD J sold 25,239 shares for $239.01 per share. The transaction valued at 6,032,500 led to the insider holds 85,369 shares of the business.

VASOS TODD J sold 108,145 shares of DG for $25,866,500 on Aug 29. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 85,369 shares after completing the transaction at $239.18 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, Garratt John W, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 9,570 shares for $238.11 each. As a result, the insider received 2,278,725 and left with 24,727 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dollar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DG has reached a high of $262.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $183.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 248.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 228.89.

Shares Statistics:

DG traded an average of 1.65M shares per day over the past three months and 2.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 226.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 226.16M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.1M with a Short Ratio of 2.55, compared to 4.42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.81% and a Short% of Float of 1.81%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.44, DG has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.87.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.15 and a low estimate of $2.62, while EPS last year was $2.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.56, with high estimates of $2.7 and low estimates of $2.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.89 and $11.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.51. EPS for the following year is $12.59, with 28 analysts recommending between $13.05 and $11.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $36.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.22B, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $39.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.68B and the low estimate is $38.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.