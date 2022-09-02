In the case of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB), what’s next?

The closing price of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) was 17.09 for the day, down -3.01% from the previous closing price of $17.62. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2399351 shares were traded. PEB reached its highest trading level at $17.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.83.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PEB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 73.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.63. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on August 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $20 from $26 previously.

On March 23, 2022, SMBC Nikko started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $27.SMBC Nikko initiated its Outperform rating on March 23, 2022, with a $27 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when Jackson Ron E. bought 5,900 shares for $16.86 per share. The transaction valued at 99,474 led to the insider holds 61,122 shares of the business.

BORTZ JON E bought 16,000 shares of PEB for $266,688 on Jun 30. The Chairman, President and CEO now owns 1,006,830 shares after completing the transaction at $16.67 per share. On Jun 29, another insider, BORTZ JON E, who serves as the Chairman, President and CEO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $16.33 each. As a result, the insider paid 163,300 and bolstered with 990,830 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEB has reached a high of $26.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.55.

Shares Statistics:

PEB traded an average of 1.66M shares per day over the past three months and 1.45M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 130.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.57M. Shares short for PEB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.71M with a Short Ratio of 7.10, compared to 12.4M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.91% and a Short% of Float of 12.74%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.04, PEB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.26.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $-0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $-0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.55 and $-1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.82. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.81 and $-0.46.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $407.44M to a low estimate of $353.56M. As of the current estimate, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s year-ago sales were $238.81M, an estimated increase of 61.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $348.72M, an increase of 41.00% less than the figure of $61.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $374.44M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $333.29M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $733.04M, up 85.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.6B and the low estimate is $1.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.