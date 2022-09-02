In What Direction Will Avangrid Inc.’s (NYSE:AGR) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Avangrid Inc. (NYSE: AGR) was 48.97 for the day, down -0.87% from the previous closing price of $49.40. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1759259 shares were traded. AGR reached its highest trading level at $49.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.35.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AGR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 09, 2022, Siebert Williams Shank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $57.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on February 24, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $60 to $48.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when Solomont Alan D bought 103 shares for $48.66 per share. The transaction valued at 5,012 led to the insider holds 8,663 shares of the business.

Solomont Alan D bought 109 shares of AGR for $5,049 on Jul 01. The Director now owns 8,560 shares after completing the transaction at $46.32 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Solomont Alan D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 105 shares for $47.57 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,995 and bolstered with 8,451 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Avangrid’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGR has reached a high of $55.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.17.

Shares Statistics:

AGR traded an average of 648.61K shares per day over the past three months and 686.5k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 386.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.75M. Insiders hold about 81.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AGR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.13M with a Short Ratio of 7.15, compared to 3.92M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 5.83%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.76, AGR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.57.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.38 and $1.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.23. EPS for the following year is $2.21, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.55 and $1.98.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.97B, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.19B and the low estimate is $6.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.