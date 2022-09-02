Invest in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) to keep your portfolio healthy

After closing at $35.06 in the most recent trading day, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) closed at 35.26, up 0.57%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7445112 shares were traded. WBA reached its highest trading level at $35.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.53.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WBA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on April 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $51 from $70 previously.

On December 16, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $56 to $49.

Deutsche Bank reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on March 25, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $49 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares for $33.01 per share. The transaction valued at 363,110,000 led to the insider holds 26,247,092 shares of the business.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of WBA for $900,000,000 on May 11. The 10% Owner now owns 52,854,867 shares after completing the transaction at $150.00 per share. On Nov 19, another insider, SCHLICHTING NANCY M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,725 shares for $47.16 each. As a result, the insider received 128,497 and left with 16,570 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Walgreens’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WBA has reached a high of $55.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.78.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.65M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 864.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 714.63M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WBA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 27.27M with a Short Ratio of 4.06, compared to 27.45M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.16% and a Short% of Float of 3.81%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WBA’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.86, compared to 1.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.41. The current Payout Ratio is 30.60% for WBA, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 15, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $1.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.19, with high estimates of $1.31 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.06 and $4.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.01. EPS for the following year is $4.67, with 16 analysts recommending between $5 and $4.22.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $32.09B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $33.05B to a low estimate of $30.69B. As of the current estimate, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s year-ago sales were $34.26B, an estimated decrease of -6.30% from the year-ago figure.

Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $134.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $138.1B and the low estimate is $129.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.