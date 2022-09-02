Investing in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) closed at 66.64 down -0.39% from its previous closing price of $66.90. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1050862 shares were traded. OMC reached its highest trading level at $66.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.84.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Omnicom Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 62.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on July 08, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $73 from $96 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 09 when OBRIEN MICHAEL J sold 18,000 shares for $70.47 per share. The transaction valued at 1,268,460 led to the insider holds 131,118 shares of the business.

RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold 1,900 shares of OMC for $147,972 on Apr 25. The Director now owns 9,784 shares after completing the transaction at $77.88 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Tarlowe Rochelle M., who serves as the Senior VP and Treasurer of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $85.86 each. As a result, the insider received 128,794 and left with 12,967 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Omnicom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMC has reached a high of $91.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.19.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OMC has traded an average of 1.40M shares per day and 998.02k over the past ten days. A total of 205.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.08M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.30% stake in the company. Shares short for OMC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.18M with a Short Ratio of 7.21, compared to 11.11M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.97% and a Short% of Float of 5.72%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for OMC is 2.80, from 2.65 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.63. The current Payout Ratio is 45.50% for OMC, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 11, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 19, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 25, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.76 and a low estimate of $1.61, while EPS last year was $1.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.96, with high estimates of $2 and low estimates of $1.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.8 and $5.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.57. EPS for the following year is $6.74, with 9 analysts recommending between $7.29 and $5.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.35B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.44B to a low estimate of $3.28B. As of the current estimate, Omnicom Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.45B, an estimated decrease of -2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.73B, a decrease of -3.30% less than the figure of $-2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.64B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.29B, down -1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.83B and the low estimate is $13.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.