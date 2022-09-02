Investing in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s stock clocked out at 251.18, down -1.26% from its previous closing price of $254.38. In other words, the price has decreased by $-3.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1824057 shares were traded. EL reached its highest trading level at $252.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $247.08.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 81.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on May 31, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating and also kept its target price maintained to $300.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $355 to $374.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Christianson Wei Sun sold 1,056 shares for $261.52 per share. The transaction valued at 276,165 led to the insider holds 10,402 shares of the business.

STERNLICHT BARRY S sold 4,736 shares of EL for $1,299,137 on Aug 25. The Director now owns 30,982 shares after completing the transaction at $274.31 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, Hertzmark Hudis Jane, who serves as the Executive Group President of the company, sold 6,667 shares for $274.30 each. As a result, the insider received 1,828,743 and left with 24,485 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EL has reached a high of $374.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $225.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 262.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 286.16.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EL traded 1.28M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 357.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 229.98M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.4M with a Short Ratio of 2.47, compared to 3.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.95% and a Short% of Float of 1.48%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.54, EL has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.90. The current Payout Ratio is 26.10% for EL, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 26, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 22, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 20 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.89, with high estimates of $2.14 and low estimates of $1.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.7 and $7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.18. EPS for the following year is $8.03, with 24 analysts recommending between $8.7 and $6.65.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $3.45B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.63B to a low estimate of $3.21B. As of the current estimate, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.94B, an estimated decrease of -12.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.23B, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.46B and the low estimate is $17.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.