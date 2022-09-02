Is Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (AMEX:CRF) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After closing at $9.64 in the most recent trading day, Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (AMEX: CRF) closed at 9.66, up 0.21%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1521392 shares were traded. CRF reached its highest trading level at $9.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.35.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CRF by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 17 when Morris Matthew sold 13,000 shares for $12.68 per share. The transaction valued at 164,840 led to the insider holds 40,358 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cornerstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 94.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRF has reached a high of $14.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.71.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.02M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. Shares short for CRF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.48M with a Short Ratio of 5.45, compared to 9.32M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.32% and a Short% of Float of 6.43%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CRF’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.15, compared to 2.08 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 22.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 22.00%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 19.62.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.