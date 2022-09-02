Is OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF) closed at 34.56 in the last session, down -1.06% from day before closing price of $34.93. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1100280 shares were traded. OMF reached its highest trading level at $34.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.71.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OMF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.16. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on July 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $40 from $65 previously.

On October 08, 2021, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $75.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on October 08, 2021, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when Shulman Douglas H. bought 1,150 shares for $37.08 per share. The transaction valued at 42,642 led to the insider holds 337,936 shares of the business.

Shulman Douglas H. bought 1,000 shares of OMF for $40,233 on May 20. The President and CEO now owns 349,612 shares after completing the transaction at $40.23 per share. On May 10, another insider, Shulman Douglas H., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $40.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 101,604 and bolstered with 348,612 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, OneMain’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMF has reached a high of $60.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.34.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OMF traded on average about 1.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 925.77k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 124.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.31M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OMF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.83M with a Short Ratio of 3.89, compared to 3.74M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.86% and a Short% of Float of 3.87%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for OMF is 3.80, which was 1.56 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.22%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.5 and a low estimate of $1.64, while EPS last year was $2.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.15, with high estimates of $2.34 and low estimates of $1.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.31 and $7.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.57. EPS for the following year is $8.56, with 15 analysts recommending between $9.35 and $6.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OMF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.43B, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.61B and the low estimate is $3.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.