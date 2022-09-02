Is this a Prime Time To acquire Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) stock

The price of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) closed at 96.25 in the last session, up 0.57% from day before closing price of $95.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1305346 shares were traded. BAH reached its highest trading level at $96.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $95.08.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BAH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 13, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $83 to $102.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 25 when Penfield Susan L sold 12,209 shares for $95.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,159,855 led to the insider holds 9,969 shares of the business.

ANDERSON KRISTINE sold 5,000 shares of BAH for $475,050 on Jul 25. The EVP & Chief Operating Officer now owns 63,948 shares after completing the transaction at $95.01 per share. On Jul 25, another insider, Thompson Elizabeth M, who serves as the EVP & Chief People Officer of the company, sold 8,487 shares for $95.00 each. As a result, the insider received 806,265 and left with 28,750 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Booz’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BAH has reached a high of $99.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 86.44.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BAH traded on average about 933.44K shares per day over the past 3-months and 720.9k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 132.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.06M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BAH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.42M with a Short Ratio of 1.33, compared to 1.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 1.27%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BAH is 1.72, which was 1.24 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.56.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.15 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.13, with high estimates of $1.21 and low estimates of $1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.5 and $4.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.35. EPS for the following year is $4.86, with 12 analysts recommending between $5.23 and $4.66.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.19B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.25B to a low estimate of $2.08B. As of the current estimate, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.02B, an estimated increase of 8.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BAH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.37B, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.82B and the low estimate is $9.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.