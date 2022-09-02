Is this a Prime Time To acquire Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) stock

The price of Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG) closed at 156.75 in the last session, down -2.14% from day before closing price of $160.18. In other words, the price has decreased by $-3.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2633013 shares were traded. LNG reached its highest trading level at $158.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $154.10.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LNG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on November 18, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $122.

On January 11, 2021, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $65 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Stephenson Aaron D. sold 3,000 shares for $168.21 per share. The transaction valued at 504,630 led to the insider holds 56,016 shares of the business.

BOTTA G ANDREA sold 9,200 shares of LNG for $1,536,860 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 39,082 shares after completing the transaction at $167.05 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, SHEAR NEAL A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,318 shares for $140.16 each. As a result, the insider received 1,446,177 and left with 26,158 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LNG has reached a high of $172.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $84.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 144.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 128.78.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LNG traded on average about 2.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.65M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 253.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 247.81M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LNG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.53M with a Short Ratio of 1.38, compared to 3.3M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.00% and a Short% of Float of 1.00%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LNG is 1.32, which was 0.33 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.90%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.66 and a low estimate of $1.81, while EPS last year was $-1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.32, with high estimates of $4.7 and low estimates of $1.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $20.11 and $2.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.44. EPS for the following year is $13.32, with 16 analysts recommending between $19.03 and $5.49.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.39B. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.03B to a low estimate of $4.26B. As of the current estimate, Cheniere Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.09B, an estimated increase of 107.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.66B, an increase of 86.50% less than the figure of $107.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.99B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.86B, up 65.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.29B and the low estimate is $18.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.