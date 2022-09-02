Is this a Prime Time To acquire Rollins Inc. (ROL) stock

After closing at $33.76 in the most recent trading day, Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL) closed at 34.16, up 1.18%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1354433 shares were traded. ROL reached its highest trading level at $34.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.38.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ROL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 78.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 124.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on July 13, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when ROLLINS GARY W sold 750,000 shares for $36.41 per share. The transaction valued at 27,309,825 led to the insider holds 216,841,263 shares of the business.

LOR INC sold 750,000 shares of ROL for $27,309,825 on Aug 22. The 10% Owner now owns 216,841,263 shares after completing the transaction at $36.41 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, LOR INC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 380,166 shares for $36.61 each. As a result, the insider received 13,916,889 and left with 217,591,263 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Rollins’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 42.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROL has reached a high of $40.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.07.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.31M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 492.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.86M. Insiders hold about 45.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ROL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.41M with a Short Ratio of 9.43, compared to 13.69M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.93% and a Short% of Float of 6.23%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ROL’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.24, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.95. The current Payout Ratio is 56.30% for ROL, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 10, 2020 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.75 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.73. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $0.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.42B, up 10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.91B and the low estimate is $2.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.