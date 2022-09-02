It’s a good day to be an American Tower Corporation (AMT) shareholder

In the latest session, American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) closed at 257.64 up 1.41% from its previous closing price of $254.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1568454 shares were traded. AMT reached its highest trading level at $257.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $251.62.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of American Tower Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 59.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 333.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 21, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $245 to $285.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 when HORMATS ROBERT D sold 150 shares for $254.53 per share. The transaction valued at 38,180 led to the insider holds 6,571 shares of the business.

HORMATS ROBERT D sold 200 shares of AMT for $47,080 on Jun 15. The Director now owns 6,721 shares after completing the transaction at $235.40 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, HORMATS ROBERT D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 200 shares for $256.13 each. As a result, the insider received 51,226 and left with 6,921 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 52.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMT has reached a high of $303.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $220.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 263.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 255.12.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMT has traded an average of 1.80M shares per day and 1.44M over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AMT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.75M with a Short Ratio of 2.27, compared to 4.65M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.81% and a Short% of Float of 0.93%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AMT is 5.72, from 4.69 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.83.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.09 and a low estimate of $0.91, while EPS last year was $1.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.64 and $4.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.61. EPS for the following year is $4.87, with 16 analysts recommending between $5.91 and $4.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.36B, up 13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.58B and the low estimate is $10.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.